How white-collar politicians, by and large pertaining to a single sector, have become the dominant decision-makers

Gibraltar’s political evolution from the cradle of colonialism is furiously celebrated in the Llanito psyche as it sheds ageing scales of imperial rule and claws for its destiny. The Rock’s political landscape was once as permeable and in constant flux as its increasingly diverse society, hailed as survivors and admired for an ability to adapt amidst adversity.

However, in the better part of a quarter of a century, white-collar politicians, by and large pertaining to a single sector, have become the dominant decision-makers. As a result, could Gibraltar’s vision for the future become embroiled in elitist agendas that may not represent the wider interests of a cosmopolitan and pluralistic society?The Rock parades its photogenic side under the beacon of democracy, yet remains stifled within (predominantly) a two-party system littered with lawyers coercing future generations to recycle outdated ideas. Why is it that, despite exceptional educational resources at the nation’s disposal, such wealth of diversity and opportunity fails to materialise in Gibraltar’s elected officials?

