The scene at the frontier on Friday

Passport checks lead to massive frontier queues
by PANORAMA reporter
The queue on Friday at the frontier was definitely not one to remember if you were stuck in it at any stage. According to traffic officers the queue started around 9:30 in the morning and apparently there was an inconsistency of passport checks at the frontier by the Spanish National Police, which inevitably had an effect on traffic flow.
The reaction from the public was a spectrum of disappointment, chaos and fury. The queue time to those I spoke to in the queue ranged from half an hour to over an hour for some. Some Gibraltarians believe that it’s a result of confusion and the passport checks.
