SHOCK: Woman thought she was flying to Belfast and ended up in Gibraltar by mistake

'I flew to Gibraltar instead of Belfast by mistake'. That was the shock of an Irish woman passenger on an easyJet flight. An investigation is trying to find out how she was in the wrong flight to Gibraltar, as her intention was to fly to Belfast.

Gemma Cargin, 25, is from County Down in Northern Ireland but works in Manchester as a teacher, it was there that she boarded the wrong flight.And it is not that she is a novice at flying, in fact she is a frequent flyer, often travelling back and forward to visit family.She arrived at Manchester Airport on a Sunday morning for her flight, and proceeded to what she thought was the correct gate."The TV screen that told us the flight wasn't on at the gate, so I never had a notion I could be getting on to the wrong flight," she told the BBC.Her boarding pass was duly scanned, but no-one realised she was getting on the wrong plane.With what she thought was a 40-minute flight ahead of her, she had a nap.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR