SHOCK: Woman thought she was flying to Belfast and ended up in Gibraltar by mistake
Gemma Cargin, 25, is from County Down in Northern Ireland but works in Manchester as a teacher, it was there that she boarded the wrong flight.
And it is not that she is a novice at flying, in fact she is a frequent flyer, often travelling back and forward to visit family.
She arrived at Manchester Airport on a Sunday morning for her flight, and proceeded to what she thought was the correct gate.
"The TV screen that told us the flight wasn't on at the gate, so I never had a notion I could be getting on to the wrong flight," she told the BBC.
Her boarding pass was duly scanned, but no-one realised she was getting on the wrong plane.
With what she thought was a 40-minute flight ahead of her, she had a nap.
