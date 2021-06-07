Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 7th June 2021
Total tests done: 259,639
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 259,601
Confirmed cases: 4300 (+0)
Active cases: 5 (3: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4199 (+2)
Self-isolation: 47
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 58,421 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
07-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR