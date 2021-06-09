It's Calentita Day

Tu como siempre, giving lectures at someone who could well be your grandma.That's good, Cloti, you accepting your age, that you are older than me. Bueno, you will recall that when we first met on the telephone, you said you were 40. Oh dear, after all these years, you are going to hit 100 one of these days!Querida Cynthia, at least I was being truthful pero you never gave your age, you said that age was a secret and not even your Charlie knew about it.Bueno, you know what men say, that you can't believe women when it comes to age. Anyway, let's change the page, shall we?La verdad es que hay cosas that are more important, mira como anda lo del frontier, otra vez with frontieritis, caramba.You must remember what was your solution to the frontier problem, don't you, you wanted to remove el frontier gate so that the Spanish couldn't close it...Mind you, it wasn't me saying that, I was repeating lo que dijo el foreign secretary at the time, un tal Howe, so how about that?Pues ya vez si un liston como ese had to defend our soberanity, no wonder que no ganabamos pa susto.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR