When will the planned Gibraltar deal reach conclusion, Spanish Government asked

by PANORAMA reporter The Spanish Government has been asked in their parliament about what is going on regarding the Gibraltar deal that never comes to a happy conclusion.

Two Partido Popular MPs, one named Marian Valentina Martinez Ferro and the other Maria Gonzalez Vazquez have asked the question - but this was on 29 April 2021. The Spanish Government has now been able to answer it.Meanwhile, the communities on both sides of the frontier have been suffering the consequences.What is the present situation of the European Commission mandate for the negotiation over Gibraltar with the United Kingdom?

