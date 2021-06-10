The famous ‘warship watchers’ of PANORAMA fame speak of entanglement of nuclear submarine

by JOE GARCIA There have been unexpected goings-on in the naval base, which keep 'warship watchers' busy, because for them it is a pastime like any other.

In the dying days of May, we started receiving reports that the area of South Mole was being subjected to a major clean up - a clean up in its widest sense, that being the home of nuclear submarines so the inevitable conclusion was that a submarine would show up sooner rather than later.

