WIZZ AIR ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR JULY

Wizz Air UK is to add extra flights to Gibraltar from London Luton for the month of July, as airlines adjust their schedules at the last moment depending on demand. The airline will add flights to Gibraltar on Wednesdays, in addition to its twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.
The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The addition of services by Wizz Air UK is great news, so soon after they resumed flying to Gibraltar from London Luton and since they started flying to Gibraltar in December of last year.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR