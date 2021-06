The Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, paid a visit to the Ministry for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port at the invitation of Minister Daryanani.

Amongst other things, both discussed the possibility of opening up the Mayor’s Parlour for tourism purposes, the Mayor’s “We are One” campaign and future twinnings with other cities.

