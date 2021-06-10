Govt support has kept companies and employees afloat

Gibraltar is now enjoying several regained freedoms as the Rock keeps its fingers crossed that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is now over. As a result will the retail sector now experience a boom, as businesses and employees have been supported throughout the pandemic? In April the latest round of BEAT measures were announced, which included participating businesses receiving 30% of typical income.

This will be reduced on a sliding scale to 20% for this month, and then 10% for June.The businesses that are suffering and are badly effected by some restrictions in place, such as travel restrictions imposed by other countries, will receive an increased level of support.Other measures that remain in place are the 100% waiver for the retail industry for rate payments, which includes the wholesale, bar and hotel sectors.

