Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 10th June 2021
Total tests done: 262,750
Test results pending: 60
Test results received: 262,690
Confirmed cases: 4306 (+2)
Active cases: 9 (7: residents, 2 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4200 (+1)
Self-isolation: 33
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 59,416 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
