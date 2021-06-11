Gibralexit contingency plans meeting sends stark warning about EU treaty

The high-profile visit comes three weeks before the six-month deadline set for the in-principle agreement struck on New Year’s Eve between the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar. The deadline for perhaps the Rock’s most significant treaty in recent history with Spain could yet be extended, but would still require European Union approval. Despite the rhetoric of ‘con-vivencia’ perpetuated by the parties involved, British prudency regarding the possibility of an end to the Rock’s European relationship is evident.“The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this morning received a courtesy call from a Home Office Border Force International delegation,” a government statement said. “The team have been in Gibraltar since Monday as part of the contingency preparations between the UK and Gibraltar Governments for a non negotiated outcome in the treaty negotiations to come with the EU.”

