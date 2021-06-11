Hillsides’ visits suspended after a number of staff tested positive

The Government confirms that a member of staff at Hillsides have tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, visits to Hillsides will be stopped immediately and until further notice. This deeply regretful measure is in line with the policies and procedures currently in place, under Public Health advice.

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we have had to take the decision to stop all visits to Hillsides immediately, for the protection of the residents in our care.

11-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR