The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column

The additional problem Spain faces is that, their claim to Gibraltar ignites the Moroccan response to Ceuta and Melilla, which are Spanish through military occupation only.That's the problem Spain faces, that the more they shout about Gibraltar being Spanish, the more the Moroccans will shout about Ceuta and Melilla.It is well known how Spain pick on any issue, such as development of Gibraltar's shoreline, to try and stir up sentiments in Spain about Gibraltar, which sentiment is not that strong - ask the thousands who earn a living by working in, and trading with Gibraltar, those who argue that where it not for British Gibraltar, they would be penniless.

