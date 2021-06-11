Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 11th June 2021
Total tests done: 263,683
Test results pending: 68
Test results received: 263,615
Confirmed cases: 4308 (+2)
Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4200 (+0)
Self-isolation: 42
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 59,601 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
Today’s new resident is a vaccinated adult aged between 20-25.
11-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR