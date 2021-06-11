Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4200 (+0)Self-isolation: 42Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 59,601 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.

Today’s new resident is a vaccinated adult aged between 20-25.

