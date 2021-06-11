Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:
Mr Alfred Frances ROVEGNO for services to the support of the emergency services in Gibraltar.
Ms Sharon Margaret RATCLIFFE for services to The Care Agency in Gibraltar.
Mrs Valerie Wendy MAKEY for services to Girlguiding in Gibraltar.
Headlines
