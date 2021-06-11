Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021

Her Majesty The Queen has granted the following National Honours:

Dr Joseph GARCIA to be a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to politics and public service in Gibraltar.

Mr Gerald Charles FORTUNA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Health in Gibraltar.

Ms Sandra Jane GRACIA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Nursing and to Health Care in Gibraltar.

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Ivor Stanley LOPEZ to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the public during the Covid-19 response in Gibraltar.