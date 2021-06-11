Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021

 Friday, June 11, 2021 - 23:30

Her Majesty The Queen has granted the following National Honours:
Dr Joseph GARCIA to be a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to politics and public service in Gibraltar.
Mr Gerald Charles FORTUNA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Health in Gibraltar.
Ms Sandra Jane GRACIA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Nursing and to Health Care in Gibraltar.
Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Ivor Stanley LOPEZ to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the public during the Covid-19 response in Gibraltar.


On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:
Mr Alfred Frances ROVEGNO for services to the support of the emergency services in Gibraltar.
Ms Sharon Margaret RATCLIFFE for services to The Care Agency in Gibraltar.
Mrs Valerie Wendy MAKEY for services to Girlguiding in Gibraltar.

