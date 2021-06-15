NEW RULES ABOUT DRIVING IN SPAIN

The latest requirements on driving in Spain have been issued today.
* There is no need to have Gibraltar driving licences accompanied by International Driving Permits.
* Motorists resident in Spain should have a Spanish driving licence.
* No requirement to change your car's EU number plates.
* Though not applicable today, in future the Spanish authorities may require display of GBZ stickers.
The Government has previously explained that the UK Government has been engaged in discussions with individual European countries with a view to coming to arrangements on the continued recognition of driving licences on a reciprocal basis.
