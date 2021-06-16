Congratulations and Tributes to Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia and other award recipients

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, led tributes in cabinet yesterday to the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, on the occasion of his appointment as a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Mr Picardo said: "Joseph Garcia and I started in politics together 30 years ago. I was therefore delighted to see his consistent and diligent contribution to politics and public life in Gibraltar recognised by Her Majesty the Queen in this very fitting way. At this difficult time in our history I have worked more closely than ever with Joseph.

