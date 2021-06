A great deal of work has been carried out by the Department of the Environment in getting out beaches ready for the official bathing season.

These have included the complete refurbishment of the toilets at Camp Bay, painting of the entire lido area, as well as general repairs to tables and seating areas. The traditional Dolphins at Camp Bay have also been restored and repainted, says the Government.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR