Promoting the safe use of Gibraltar’s waters

Officers from the RGP’s Marine Section have been busy visiting local maritime related businesses and clubs to promote the safe use of Gibraltar’s waters.

Numerous bars and restaurants in the marinas have also been visited to help encourage staff to report any incidents of dangerous navigation to the RGP.So far this year, the Marine Section have spoken to over 100 persons in relation to the safe use of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

16-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR