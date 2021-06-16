Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 16th June 2021
Total tests done: 266,965
Test results pending: 35
Test results received: 266,930
Confirmed cases: 4315 (+3)
Active cases: 10 (9: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4206 (+0)
Self-isolation: 72
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 60,270 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new resident cases in Gibraltar today.
One is an unvaccinated adult aged 20-25.
One is a child aged 5-10.
