Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 10 (9: residents, 1: visitors)Recovered cases: 4206 (+0)Self-isolation: 72Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 60,270 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.

There are two new resident cases in Gibraltar today.

One is an unvaccinated adult aged 20-25.

One is a child aged 5-10.

