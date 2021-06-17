Sexting on the Increase in Gibraltar as children share indecent images

The Police has warned that sexting is on the rise amongst young people in Gibraltar. This is according to the RGP’s Safeguarding Team.

Detectives from this specialised department wish to warn parents and guardians that the RGP now receives one or two reports of sexting every week.The main issue involves children aged 12 years up until the age of 18 taking and then sharing indecent images on social media or communication media such as WhatsApp or Snapchat.

