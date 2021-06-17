Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 17th June 2021
Total tests done: 268,246
Test results pending: 50
Test results received: 268,196
Confirmed cases: 4317 (+2)
Active cases: 12 (11: residents, 1 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4206 (+0)
Self-isolation: 75
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 60,730 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new resident cases in Gibraltar today. One is an unvaccinated adult aged 40-45 and the other is an unvaccinated adult aged 15-20.
17-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR