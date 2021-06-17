Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 12 (11: residents, 1 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4206 (+0)Self-isolation: 75Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 60,730 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were a close contacts of an existing active case.

There are two new resident cases in Gibraltar today. One is an unvaccinated adult aged 40-45 and the other is an unvaccinated adult aged 15-20.

