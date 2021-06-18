The Government has announced that the application window for the award of HMGoG Scholarship Awards will be opening on Friday 18th June. The scholarship window for new applicants will close at 16:00 on Wednesday 14th July 2021.

The window will be opened to allow eligible students who are currently completing or who completed their A Level studies last year to submit their intention to embark on their undergraduate studies. Further information on these Mandatory Awards, on how to apply and the respective deadlines will be provided to students via their respective schools in due course.Additionally, the window will also be opened to allow students who are current Scholarship Award holders to submit their continuation of studies form in order for them to continue to receive funding for their current award, upon successful completion of the current academic year.

