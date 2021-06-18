Meeting with the BID task force group

Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has met with the BID task force group, led by Mr Mo Aswat of the Mosaic Partnership.
This is the first time that Minister Daryanani has met with the group since the Business Improvement Districts Bill was passed in Parliament.
Minister Daryanani said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr Aswat back to Gibraltar to finalize the arrangements for the BID. It is good news that the legislation is now in place.
