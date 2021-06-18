Chamber welcomes extension to BEAT measures

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce says it welcomes the Government announcement that the rental discount scheme for commercial tenants in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors has been extended for a further month until the end of June following further representations from the Chamber.
These representations were made in light of the persistently weak trading environment for many businesses in these sectors over the last three months.
