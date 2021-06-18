Gibtelecom announce launch of 5G in Gibraltar

Gibtelecom has launched 5G in Gibraltar. Mr Adrian Ochello and Mr Jansen Reyes mentioned everything surrounding the new initiative and what they have to offer. They see it as an exciting time for telecommunications in Gibraltar both from a consumer and business perspective.
“5G is going to be a gamechanger for Gibraltar. Whether it’s for our people or business, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society” said Noel Burrows, CEO of Gibtelecom.
