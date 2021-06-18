The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column

‘Invincible’ strike force but ‘invisible’ when it comes to Gibraltar...

The MOD in UK issued a long press release on Wednesday about 18 new patrol boats for policing the 3 main naval bases in UK and that in Gibraltar. Of the 18, two will be for Gibaltar, but this is a long-term affair as the first of the 18 boats, will not be ready until next year, and no doubt it will be earmarked for delivery to the UK.