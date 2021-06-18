Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 18th June 2021
Total tests done: 269,030
Test results pending: 37
Test results received: 268,993
Confirmed cases: 4318 (+1)
Active cases: 13 (11: residents, 2 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4206 (+0)
Self-isolation: 75
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 60,904 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
There is one new positive case detected in Gibraltar today. This is a fully vaccinated visitor aged 30-35.
