Stop advertising yourself as a tourist destination until you get this matter sorted out

Dear Sir, I want to tell your readers about my impressions of Gibraltar because I think it is important for you and for travellers.

Having been excited about our first visit to Gibraltar, especially now with all the lockdowns, I have to tell you despite the many interesting things to see, about our extreme disappointment and how filthy and unhygienic certain areas of Gibraltar are. In particular I have not seen anywhere in the civilised world, or anywhere for that matter, where the issue of dog urine and droppings are treated in such a cavalier manner.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR