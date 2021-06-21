SPORT: Gibraltar Football Association

by KARIM SCHEMBRI After a long season of difficulties, hurdles and heroics on the pitch, the president of the GFA, Ivan Robba, spoke about their past year, what they had planned for the future and everything else surrounding the association.

The challenges of the pandemic and how they coped throughout: There have been many fronts which they’ve had to face; on the pitch they had all the difficulties of having to structure an entire season through the pandemic. So logistically they had a lot of issues from one facility whilst prioritising the senior league because it is the only competition that had implications on UEFA competitions.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR