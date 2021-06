The Gibraltar Census of 1921, was taken on the night of Sunday 19th June 1921, simultaneously with that of the United Kingdom.

The census was taken along the same lines as that of 1911, i.e., under the provisions of “The Census of the Population Ordinance, 1868”. For the purposes of the 1921 Census, Gibraltar was divided into four Wards or Divisions corresponding to the Wards set out in the “City Council Ordinance”.

