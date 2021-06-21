Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 21st June 2021
Total tests done: 270,575
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 270,542
Confirmed cases: 4321 (+0)
Active cases: 12 (11: residents, 1 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4211 (+2)
Self-isolation: 61
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 61,036 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
21-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR