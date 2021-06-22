MOD emerges from Rock-bottom

Even in the days when London and Madrid were engaged in working out a joint sovereignty deal, the Spanish walked out of it because Britain refused to have joint sovereignty extended to the military establishment on the Rock. There will always be a modicum of minor minds, but give and take we have overwhelming support.The UK's Ministry of Defence had for long been the mainstay of the Gibraltar economy, but the downtrend was such that from representing over 60% of the GDP it slowly but surely crashed to about 6%, that is to say Rock-bottom. This was the punishment the MOD as a whole was being subjected to in the days of never-ending cuts. It was suggested that Britain was considering at one point to scrap even its amphibious capability.

22-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR