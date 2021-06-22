MINISTERIAL RESHUFFLE to face the challenges in the negotiations between Gibraltar and the EU, not forgetting Covid

The Chief Minister has recommended to His Excellency the Governor the change of a small number of ministerial portfolios.
This minor reshuffle of the Cabinet occurred yesterday morning, during the meeting of the Cabinet, where the changes were discussed and agreed with Cabinet colleagues, 'in order to prepare the structure for the challenges to come in relation to the negotiations for a future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union and also COVID-19.'
22-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR