Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Housing Department and the RGP

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Housing Department and the Royal Gibraltar Police was signed by the Principal Housing Officer, Mrs Geraldine Reading and the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger in the presence of the Minister for Housing Steven Linares.

The aim of the MOU is to establish a formal basis on which the two parties can work together with the objective of creating peaceful, fair and cohesive neighbourhoods within the Housing Department’s communities.

23-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR