Government plans to build a 1,000-seater National Theatre on top of Mackintosh Hall, but it has no funds for it
Architects say that 'the solution has been simple in concept but complex in executions.'
Further, the Government has no funds for this project, and makes it plain that at this point of time 'cannot commit the amount of funding that this project will require to achieve the standard that Gibraltar will expect.'
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Government plans to build a 1,000-seater National Theatre on top of Mackintosh Hall, but it has no funds for it
- UK asked what is being done to protect Gibraltar politically and economically
- RN, RAF, Royal Gibraltar Regiment and Minor army units fight it out
- A Fond Farewell
- Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Housing Department and the RGP
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- MINISTERIAL RESHUFFLE to face the challenges in the negotiations between Gibraltar and the EU, not forgetting Covid
- Spanish party wants talks with Britain to recover Gibraltar’s sovereignty