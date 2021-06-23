Government plans to build a 1,000-seater National Theatre on top of Mackintosh Hall, but it has no funds for it

by PANORAMA reporter Plans for a 1,000-seater National Theatre include building on top of the Mackintosh Hall, in fact it will entail sections of the present building to be removed and for certain present activities, such as gymnasium and school, to be permanently relocated, with segments of the building needing to be demolished in favour of new construction.

Architects say that 'the solution has been simple in concept but complex in executions.'Further, the Government has no funds for this project, and makes it plain that at this point of time 'cannot commit the amount of funding that this project will require to achieve the standard that Gibraltar will expect.'

