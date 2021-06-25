The YES vote wins referendum

The YES vote won the abortion referendum yesterday, with an impressive 62% sweeping 7,656 vote. The NO vote attracted only 4,520 which represents 36.6%.
As the night progressed, there was increasing talk that it appeared to be a close thing. Since this was a demand for the NO vote it can be said that most of those who did not vote were not ‘NO’ voters, otherwise they would have been stirred by the expensive NO campaign and voted for that option.
