Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

25th June 2021
Total tests done: 274,955
Test results pending: 70
Test results received: 274,885
Confirmed cases: 4338 (+3)
Active cases: 24 (13: residents, 11: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4217 (+1)
Self-isolation: 79
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 62,388 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic
sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,211
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,836
There are three new active cases in Gibraltar. These are:
1. A visitor aged 25-30 who’s vaccination status is unknown at this stage.
2. A visitor aged 50-55 who’s vaccination status is unknown at this stage.
3. An unvaccinated visitor aged 10-15
