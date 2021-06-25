Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 24 (13: residents, 11: visitors)Recovered cases: 4217 (+1)Self-isolation: 79Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 62,388 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematicsampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,211Vaccines done (second dose): 38,836



There are three new active cases in Gibraltar. These are:

1. A visitor aged 25-30 who’s vaccination status is unknown at this stage.

2. A visitor aged 50-55 who’s vaccination status is unknown at this stage.

3. An unvaccinated visitor aged 10-15

