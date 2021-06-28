Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 28th June 2021
Total tests done: 276,552
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 276,519
Confirmed cases: 4346
Active cases: 24 (12: residents, 12 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4223
Self-isolation: 97
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 62,571 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
There is one new active case in Gibraltar. This is an unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
