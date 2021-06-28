Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 24 (12: residents, 12 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4223Self-isolation: 97Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 62,571 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.

There is one new active case in Gibraltar. This is an unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

