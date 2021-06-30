Nuclear-armed US submarine surfaces at Gibraltar

The arrival in Gibraltar of the Ohio class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska has raised some eyebrows, as the movements of such nuclear submarines, loaded with nuclear-armed Trident ballistic missiles with few, if any, port visits and even less fanfare.

The visit here was announced by a brief one-line statement via British Forces, who later supplied what the Americans had said about it, that it "strengthens cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom-Gib-raltar, and demonstrates U.S. capability, readiness, flexibility, and continuing commitment as part of NATO."

30-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR