Is Morrison’s for the chop?

by CARMEN GOMEZ
I had heard through the grapevine; that Morrison’s store was leaving us, and instead an American firm was coming in its place. I and others who were commenting this were so disappointed to think that English goods that we had become accustomed to; “remember their slogan “working for the Community;” are not going to be available any more.
We do know that Eroski brings food from Waitrose, and Tesco also brings English brand, but even those are hard to find sometimes.
According to Sky news this June, Morrisons was to be the subject of a hostile takeover bid by mid-July. The company in question being US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. According to Morrison`s board they rejected the conditional proposal of June 17th.
Nine days ago the Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee was preparing to write to the competition watchdog to seek assurances; after MPs stepped in.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR