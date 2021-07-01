New Boulder climbing activity for Leisure Centre

A new indoor Rock Boulder climbing facility HAS OPENED at the Leisure Centre. This will replace the ice rink, which had reached a point where it was beyond economical repair.

The replacement of the ice rink with the new Boulder climbing facility will also mean considerable recurrent savings for the taxpayer, since the ice rink has been heavily subsidised from day one. The cost of electricity alone has been running at some £8,000 a month, when it has operated on revenue returns of around £3,000 a month.

01-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR