Union sets its position on community care and pension age equalisation

Following a meeting of the Unite Gibraltar Executive to discuss and update the union's position on community care and pension age equalisation, the union has published its formal demands, while saying they are also acutely aware of the demonstration planned by the Community Care Action Group.

Unite will be supporting this action based upon some elements of their campaign namely a full consultation on any proposed changes to community care and the aspiration of the equalisation of the pension age, a longstanding Unite campaign issue.There are however a number of challenging factors to consider and debate as part of any consultation that could influence potential future changes to the scheme, they add.

01-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR