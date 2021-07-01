PANORAMA Newspaper penetrated the heart of the enemy on Monday evening as it chased the story hidden within the walls of obsessively Gibraltar-critical ultra-right-wing party VOX.

This newspaper can now exclusively reveal the missing concrete block VOX stole from Gibraltar’s artificial reef is actually within its main headquarters in the Spanish capital. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was unaware of the location of the illegally seized piece of the Rock’s property and personally thanked PANORAMA for its investigative journalism in hostile foreign territory.

