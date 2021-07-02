US Homeland Security hold meeting in Gibraltar to discuss threats from counter terrorism to cyber crime

Two London-based investigators from the US Department of Homeland Security have been in Gibraltar to establish closer links with the Royal Gibraltar Police. It is not clear why they are taking an interest in Gibraltar, although there may be more than meets the eye.

The US Department of Homeland Security say they have a vital mission, which is to secure the US from the many threats faced. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analysts to chemical facility inspectors. "Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear - keeping America safe."The main themes under discussion in Gibraltar were Counter Terrorism, Child Sexual Exploitation, Financial Crime, Cyber Crime and Drug Trafficking.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR