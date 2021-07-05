Is the path to dialogue treading on thin and dangerous ground?

by CARMEN GOMEZ Why does our Chief Minister bother to travel to Madrid, or anywhere in Spain, to as he says, “constantly put the Gibraltar position;” a path which he thinks is leading to making inroads slowly. But in so doing, should he put his life on the line? How drastic some might say my words are.

I believe that in Spain there are far more people and politicians out there who secretly admire Vox, and whatever pranks they get up to when it comes to matters involving Gibraltar. What kind of security is there, if any, offered to our Chief Minister? I`m sorry but even his security staff failed to see the object under his chair! What if some other artefact had been placed under his chair; you know the ones that go boom! It does not bear thinking about. So is it all worthwhile?

