First visit of giant-size aircraft carrier to Gibraltar

The first visit to Gibraltar of the giant-size aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales takes place today. She sailed from her base in Portsmouth last Friday and is expected to be here for a few days.

The aircraft carrier is so large that it cannot berth in the naval base, so the berthing place is in the north mole area.HMS PRINCE OF WALES will be here for a programmed logistics visit, said the MOD. This inaugural visit to Gibraltar will also be her first non-UK port visit.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR