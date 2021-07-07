Gibraltar is important for Britain and we will continue to use Gibraltar and support the local population

MARK VIALES reporting from HMS Prince of Wales A 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier costing £3.3 billion arrived at Gibraltar's commercial port yesterday after it was deemed too large to access the Royal Navy Dockyard. The centrepiece of the UK navy's Carrier Strike Group, HMS Prince of Wales, takes up practically the entire length of the port, where there was little to no activity.

At least 15 commercial cargo ships were anchored within Gibraltar waters yesterday afternoon, seemingly waiting for access to the temporarily converted military facility. Trade at the port will be stifled for at least three days until the warship departs on Friday, following a change of captain at the helm."Because they –Queen Elizabeth Class Carriers- are quite big, there are certain places that we obviously cannot get in," said Prince of Wales' Commanding Officer Captain Darren Houston in response to whether shutting down the commercial port was impracticable and if berthing facilities and MOD property may be extended or reclaimed. "I was involved in looking at infrastructure around the world to see where this class of ship can visit, so this is still ongoing."

