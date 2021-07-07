Gibraltar is important for Britain and we will continue to use Gibraltar and support the local population
At least 15 commercial cargo ships were anchored within Gibraltar waters yesterday afternoon, seemingly waiting for access to the temporarily converted military facility. Trade at the port will be stifled for at least three days until the warship departs on Friday, following a change of captain at the helm.
"Because they –Queen Elizabeth Class Carriers- are quite big, there are certain places that we obviously cannot get in," said Prince of Wales' Commanding Officer Captain Darren Houston in response to whether shutting down the commercial port was impracticable and if berthing facilities and MOD property may be extended or reclaimed. "I was involved in looking at infrastructure around the world to see where this class of ship can visit, so this is still ongoing."
