The world is changing and certain relationships need changing too

 Friday, July 9, 2021 - 09:39

by CARMEN GOMEZ
Someone once said that the measure of success is how we cope with disappointments. It appears that some cope better than others. A video on U tube came to me via what sap; which in this particular case proves that for some, there is no success even after 46 years in refugee camps of waiting and coping with disappointments; forty six years of trying to come to terms for a people, with the fact that they are exiled from their homes and coping with the disappointment of having to watch as others profit from it.


A young man`s plea from the camps of the Saharawi’s, tells how Spain in the past has profited greatly from the world’s largest phosphate deposits in Western Sahara and the fishing concessions, and from its natural resources and intifada oil. Spanish Sahara was made a province of Spain in 1958, after having made the discovery of its natural resources; something which provoked Spain to intensify its grip through provincialisation, as a type of `second occupation,` that deepened rather than lessened Spanish colonisation. Let us also not forget that Felipe Gonzalez the then PSOE representative promised them their freedom in 1976. Instead, Spain, according to the young Saharawi`s message on the video, sold arms to Morocco to fight against its very same people.

