The world is changing and certain relationships need changing too

by CARMEN GOMEZ

Someone once said that the measure of success is how we cope with disappointments. It appears that some cope better than others. A video on U tube came to me via what sap; which in this particular case proves that for some, there is no success even after 46 years in refugee camps of waiting and coping with disappointments; forty six years of trying to come to terms for a people, with the fact that they are exiled from their homes and coping with the disappointment of having to watch as others profit from it.