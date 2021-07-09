The world is changing and certain relationships need changing too
A young man`s plea from the camps of the Saharawi’s, tells how Spain in the past has profited greatly from the world’s largest phosphate deposits in Western Sahara and the fishing concessions, and from its natural resources and intifada oil. Spanish Sahara was made a province of Spain in 1958, after having made the discovery of its natural resources; something which provoked Spain to intensify its grip through provincialisation, as a type of `second occupation,` that deepened rather than lessened Spanish colonisation. Let us also not forget that Felipe Gonzalez the then PSOE representative promised them their freedom in 1976. Instead, Spain, according to the young Saharawi`s message on the video, sold arms to Morocco to fight against its very same people.
